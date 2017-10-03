Colleen Norby: If Denham was serious, he’d push to get Dream Act to the floor

On Sept. 26, I participated in a small rally in support of the Dream Act during Rep. Jeff Denham’s district office hours at the Ripon Chamber of Commerce.
Congressman Denham is co-sponsoring HR 3440, the Dream Act. My letter was submitted to staff member Peter, in which I was requesting Rep. Denham sign a discharge petition for HR 3440. A discharge petition is a means of bringing a bill out of committee and to the floor for consideration without a report from the committee by “discharging” the committee from further consideration of a bill or resolution. I asked Rep. Denham talk with his Republican colleagues and encourage them to sign the discharge petition (218 signatures needed).
Response was quick in the form of an email from Denham’s office; but nowhere did he address the discharge petition. Everything in his letter was something I already knew. He promised to continue working hard in Congress to address this issue. If he were sincere, he would address the discharge petition and get this legislation to the floor of Congress! Dreamers are an integral part of keeping American great!
Colleen Norby, Modesto
Comments