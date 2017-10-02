Letters to the Editor

Ann Bryant: Put players in combat boots, then see if they protest

October 02, 2017 2:35 PM

Why are football players considered more heroic than our service personnel? Do football players fight for our country? They get paid millions to chase a ball. Do our service personnel get that much to protect our country? Football players go to elegant dinners. Our service personnel eat prepackaged meals in deserts where the temperatures can reach 120 degrees. If it it too hot or too cold for the football players, they bring in fans and heaters. Our service personnel do not get those luxuries. Lets have the overpaid football players walk a week in our service personnel’s shoes.

Ann Bryant, Modesto

