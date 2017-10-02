Yvonne Hudson: Will Trump invite you into his bunker when missiles fly?

Believe it or not, this is not “Trumpland,” “Trump Nation” or even the “Trump Train.” His name is not emblazoned on the White House, at least not yet.
This is, at most, a “revenge” presidency starting with the ridicule he experienced from President Obama at a dinner and with everyone else, especially women, who dared to stand up to him and say no. At worst, his presidency has divided – and continues to divide – this country.
Here’s something his supporters should think about: If this person gets us into a nuclear exchange with Korea, even by mistake, has he promised to build you a fallout shelter for the “nuclear winter” or invite you into his personal bunker? Maybe he should start a GoFundMe account for that instead of building a “wall.”
There are many – perhaps a majority – folks from all walks of life and professions who are working hard to get rid of this cancer in our American body. Disillusioned with your choice? Join us. Just might be the “silver lining” in this mess. Save our country now!
Yvonne Hudson, Modesto
Comments