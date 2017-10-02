Letters to the Editor

Harold Crumpley: New tax plan will mean hundreds of millions for Trump family

October 02, 2017 02:14 PM

Donald Trump has said, without apology, that his No. 1 number one priority is his family – the country comes later. If he gets only two things passed by Congress from his tax plan – the elimination of the capital gains tax and the elimination of the inheritance tax (the so-call a “death tax”) – he will have taken care of his family for generations to come. Their windfall will amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. He claims “he” will not profit from his tax-reorganization plan – another of his “creative hyperboles?”

Harold Crumpley, Modesto

