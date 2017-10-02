Gina Oltman: No good excuse for all the unwanted dogs and kittens

I took four sweet kittens to the county animal shelter. They were born to a stray cat in a family member’s garage. When I arrived at the shelter, it was clear that shelter staff has their hands full with an oversupply of stray kittens and other animals. It’s a sad situation that wouldn’t exist if people would be responsible and have their animals spayed or neutered. Low-cost spay/neuter services are available.
The Stanislaus Humane Society has a list of reduced-cost providers at www.humanestanislaus.care/spayhelp. Monte Vista pet hospital in Turlock advertises Project X that will spay female cats for $55 and neuter males for $30. The Stanislaus County Animal Shelter has a free program for pit bull and chihuahua dogs and a coupon program to help low-income people pay for spay and neuter services for other breeds and cats. There are two feral cat programs listed on the county animal shelter website to help with spay and neuter. These are wonderful services. If your animals are not “fixed,” please get on the phone and make arrangements today.
Gina Oltman, Hughson
