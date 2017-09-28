Grace Joyce: I’m not interested in your protest, just play the game

I don’t see kneeling at a game, concert, or awards program as “freedom of speech;” I see it as bait and switch. When I tune in on TV or attend any of these events, I’m doing so to be entertained not lambasted with political opinion. If anyone wants to express an opinion, and I agree with their right to do so, go to a protest, march or write letters like the rest of us faceless, nameless people.
Do not use your job to express yourself at my expense.
As a young, lily-white girl living in a lily-white community my first hero was the brave Rosa Parks. Being black held no real meaning to me as I didn’t understand its significance; what I did understand was that this woman did what she needed to. Her actions, and the ripples it created, changed a nation. She was no coward. She did not hold hostage the attention of people who paid for her services.
“SOBs”? No, I don’t agree with that language. I think “spoiled, entitled brats” is more accurate. Take a knee? No, let’s join forces and bring them to their knees. Boycott games, TV and any merchandise sold by those interrupting my leisure.
Grace Joyce, Escalon
