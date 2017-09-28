Megan Gowans: Yes on S will save Stanislaus County’s libraries

On Nov. 8, Stanislaus County voters will be asked to say Yes to Measure S in support of our local libraries. This ballot measure is not a tax increase. Measure S simply extends the current eighth-cent sales tax we currently pay. The library tax has earned strong support from voters for 20 years. This time, we are being asked to approve a 12-year extension, which will give our libraries a solid footing and ensure funding for the foreseeable future. Please join me in voting Yes on Measure S to save Stanislaus County’s libraries.
Megan Gowans, Modesto
