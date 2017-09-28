Andrea Medeiros: Francis can cut through OID’s bureaucratic doublespeak

Recently I came across this discussion item in an Oakdale Irrigation District agenda: “Discussion on How the Sale of Surplus Water has Benefitted the Underground Aquifer and Increased Water Supplies Locally.”
I’m not a hydrologist or scientist, so in an effort to better understand this puzzling statement I shared it with someone who is. He was incredulous that a public agency tasked with protecting our precious water resources would make such a reckless claim.
Clearly, it’s time to rethink the status quo at OID. As election season approaches, I urge voters to consider Grover Francis for Division 5 director. Grover will offer intelligent, practical, cost-effective solutions that can be achieved without acrimony or drama. The upcoming election concerns all of us, not just farmers and ranchers. For the past several years the citizens of Oakdale have paid over $1 million annually in taxes to OID. What are we getting for the money?
Grover has the experience and temperament to guide the board in a direction that will take into consideration all Oakdale citizens. Consider Grover Francis when you go to the polls Nov. 7.
Andrea Medeiros, Oakdale
