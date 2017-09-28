Sean Hansen: We need a month to remember victims of police brutality

Since we have breast cancer awareness, I would like to see the community and local businesses come together and support “Police Brutality Awareness” in the month of November. We could all wear red, the color of people’s blood on the pavement after unarmed people are brutalized and/or murdered by police. We could put red ribbons on trees to bring awareness of police brutality in the United States of America. We could also do fundraisers to help the families of those brutalized by the police.
Sean Hansen, Patterson
Comments