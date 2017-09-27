Letters to the Editor

Joseph Swain: Overdose timing was perfect; we’ll see a lot more soon

September 27, 2017 6:48 PM

Re “Supervisors OK rules for pot dispensaries, indoor grows” and “Air ambulance sent after student eats pot brownie” (Page 3A, Sept. 27): It was not with a small amount of irony that I viewed page A3 in the Sept. 27 Bee. The top of the page was a story about our esteemed supervisors approving legal marijuana sales in Stanislaus County, while the bottom of the page headlined a story detailing a student from Davis High being taken to a hospital after eating a marijuana brownie.

An adult in the story was quoted, “I’m just baffled that the brownies were at school.” I’m shocked she’s baffled. And I’d be willing to bet that no matter how many edicts and rules that are enacted, we’re going to be seeing a lot more headlines like this.

It was almost 50 years ago that I started using that gateway drug and it was only by God’s grace that my life wasn’t ruined by it. And yes, I know that some adults use marijuana with impunity but a lot more suffer grave consequences. Yes, it is a gateway drug.

Thanks to our County Supervisor who tried to limit this scourge. It’s sad we’re fighting a losing battle. What a shame so many can’t see how harmful this drug is.

Joseph Swain, Modesto

