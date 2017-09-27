Letters to the Editor

Denise Nordell: Say you love libraries? Prove by voting Yes on S!

September 27, 2017 6:44 PM

It’s not enough to say we love the library. Ask most people and they will assure you that they believe in the library, value the services it provides and that they can’t imagine life without libraries. That’s all well and good, but we can’t be complacent and simply assume Measure S will pass without our votes. Measure S must pass by a two-thirds majority or libraries will close. It’s that simple. No tax, no libraries. Please, when your vote-by-mail ballot arrives, remember to complete it and return it right away. The library needs all of us to say Yes to S!

Denise Nordell, Modesto

