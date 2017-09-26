Ted Whidby: We should all take a knee until the promise of America is kept

Why does Donald Trump feel that peacefully exercising our First Amendment right of freedom of speech is an offense to our flag (and the person showing it should be fired) while a traitor who fought against his own country – Robert E. Lee, commanding general of the southern rebellion which resulted in 360,000 Union deaths – should be honored with statues?
Why does Trump feel, in his words, a person can take part in a Nazi march and be a “good person” knowing that Nazis killed 6 million Jews and 400,000 American soldiers during World War II?
Do the words of our Pledge of Allegiance, “One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all,” include Muslims, Jews, blacks and other minorities? What about the 232 blacks who were shot and killed by police in 2016 (34 percent of whom were un-armed). Were the police convicted? We should all take a knee and vote, vote, vote!
Ted Whidby, Modesto
