Richard Kappmeier: Those flags conferred honor on coffins; don’t disrespect them

Athletes “taking a knee” or showing disrespect during our National Anthem to express their dissatisfaction with the U.S. by exercising their First Amendment right is, by many, found to be acceptable. However, many citizens, me included, find it inappropriate, disrespectful and counterproductive.
On Feb. 21, 1967 my best friend, a Marine, was KIA in Vietnam. He was drafted, no college deferment, nor did he defect to Canada. He served and gave the ultimate, his life. Walter was returned to his family in a box over which was draped the American Flag. During the funeral the Honor Guard respectfully and reverently folded that flag. Then the Marine officer solemnly presented it to Walter’s grieving mom and family.
Over 58,000 flag-draped coffins; over 58,000 solemnly folded flags. Take a knee and you show disrespect to black, white, brown, yellow and all heroes who served and died and were sent home in a flag-draped box. Athletes, find a less hurtful and irreverent way. I’m sure many “Gold Star Mothers” would be appreciative.
Richard Kappmeier, Modesto
