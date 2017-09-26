Mike Lynch: Sometimes a representative’s staff can help solve the bureaucratic maze

Re “Denham helped me get benefits” (Letters, Sept. 16) and “Congressmen had little to do with it” (Letters, Sept. 24): The Bee recently published two letters, one complimenting our congressman for helping a constituent, and one saying the Congressman doesn’t deserve much if any credit. In my career I have been chief of staff to members of the state assembly and Congress. In each position my bosses insisted the office be heavily involved in case work.
Most people call as a last resort. They couldn’t get answers they needed or even info on who to call to address a problem. Government agencies are huge and have diverse jurisdictions. It is almost impossible for a resident to sort through the automatic phone services and reach the right office.
Once, while working for Rep. Gary Condit a reporter asked wasn’t it unfair for Condit to do this work because it gave Condit a political advantage. He thought media outlets could do the job. I offered to send him our 1,100 open cases and he stopped asking. There is an advantage for an official who goes to bat for constituents, but there is a disadvantage if he/she ignores them.
My advice to elected officials is simple: Represent the people to the government, not the government to the people.
Mike Lynch, Turlock
