Letters to the Editor

David Louis Johnson: Kicking up less dust would make almonds cost more

September 26, 2017 6:23 PM

Re “I love almonds, but not the dust” (Letters, Sept. 25): Much less dust could be raised at almond harvest time, but it might raise the price. When I was young, you knocked the almonds onto a canvas pulled around the tree from both sides, from trailers before knocking them. After a few trees, the crew would pull the canvas and deposit them in long low trailer pulled by a tractor on each side of the tree.

Not too many years later I worked in the peach orchards for my grandfather’s brother; he had a machine that used a similar process, canvas was extended out by metal arms, a nut-tree shaker was on one of the units.

Such a device for almonds could be developed on the same with little effort. I talked to some vendors at Duarte’s Nursery Friends Day in Hughson, apparently, they are in the works.

David Louis Johnson, Waterford

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:10

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities
Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse 1:08

Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse
What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

View More Video