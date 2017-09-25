Kent Mitchell: Trump is a hateful, amoral liar – which thoughtful Republicans know

Donald Trump is a gifted performer and a master manipulator, and this was reflected during the campaign when he seized upon middle America’s despair. His method, however, one that has been successful for ages, is a dark one. Trump appeals to the worst of us, through fear, anger and bigotry. Despite his electoral success, many Republicans saw through him. Mitt Romney referred to Trump as phony and a con man.
It is more obvious than ever that Trump is unfit and not up to the job. He doesn’t have the acumen for the position; even more troubling are his deep character flaws. Donald Trump is amoral and a narcissist. He is vindictive, incapable of introspection and always on the attack. Political rivals are called liars, yet Trump lies more than any president in recent memory. His campaign benefited from Russian propaganda and smear campaigns, yet Trump claims he is the victim of “fake news”.
History will not be kind to those who back Trump and his methods. Republicans with a conscience are starting to find their voice. As Americans we need to stand up against hate and for the values on which our country was founded. We’re better than this.
Kent Mitchell, Riverbank
