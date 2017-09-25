Letters to the Editor

Alton Brody: Their job is make life better for all of us, including on healthcare

September 25, 2017 4:23 PM

This is to advise you that I am opposed to the recent effort of legislators to enact legislation that would detrimentally affect a large portion of our population. The proposed Graham-Cassidy bill is another knee-jerk attempt to modify our healthcare system without bipartisan input or effort. It unfairly targets those who are least able to withstand its consequences.

Our country's medical delivery systems is a patchwork quilt of special-interest legislation that is ready for a complete re-evaluation, but this needs to be accomplished globally, with the aim of providing a consistent level of care to all of our population.

Graham-Cassidy is another example of the band-aid approach our divisive government continues to take. Please let our legislators know their duty is to govern the country for the benefit of all its populace, and their efforts should reflect that thought.

Alton Brody, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing
How to avoid car theft 1:08

How to avoid car theft
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video