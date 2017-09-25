Alton Brody: Their job is make life better for all of us, including on healthcare

This is to advise you that I am opposed to the recent effort of legislators to enact legislation that would detrimentally affect a large portion of our population. The proposed Graham-Cassidy bill is another knee-jerk attempt to modify our healthcare system without bipartisan input or effort. It unfairly targets those who are least able to withstand its consequences.
Our country's medical delivery systems is a patchwork quilt of special-interest legislation that is ready for a complete re-evaluation, but this needs to be accomplished globally, with the aim of providing a consistent level of care to all of our population.
Graham-Cassidy is another example of the band-aid approach our divisive government continues to take. Please let our legislators know their duty is to govern the country for the benefit of all its populace, and their efforts should reflect that thought.
Alton Brody, Modesto
