Hans Roth: Trump is in a no-win situation with those who dislike him

Whether you agree with him or not, there is no way that Donald Trump can win.
If North Korea nukes the U.S. or an ally, the dedicated left will say “he should have done something.” If our President should strike North Korea first, the left will say “he’s started World War III.” Everyone should obtain a copy of George Orwell’s book “1984.” It should be mandatory reading for all high school and college students. You are living it. Politically correct, history-erasing, thought police, etc.
Hans Roth, Murphys
