Darin Jesberg: Dry Creek cleanup crews carried 3 tons of garbage out of our parks

We had approximately 57 community volunteers at Saturday’s Dry Creek clean-up. Volunteers spent three hours scouring the trails and banks of Dry Creek Regional Park. They removed an estimated 3 tons of garbage from Kewin and Moose parks all the way to the Riverside Drive trail access road – 3 linear miles of trails and waterway.
During the clean up, members of the local Sierra Club and a number of trail runners out enjoying the park were surprised to see the army of volunteers beautifying their park. Many offered gratitude and asked how to get involved. Afterward, volunteers were treated to a BBQ lunch.
Thanks to the Ryan Reese family for lunch, Captain Phil McKay of the Department of Fish & Wildlife for his efforts to keep our open spaces accessible and clean, Modesto parks staff for their continued support, members of Modesto HEART (Homeless Engagement And Response Team), staff and students from Downey, Enochs, Beyer and Davis high schools, and to all the volunteers who gave up a few hours Saturday for the greater good of their community. Open space preservation is important. Thank you for your continued support in keeping this vital community resource clean, crime free and family friendly.
Darin Jesberg, Dry Creek Trails Coalition, Modesto
