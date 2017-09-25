Mike Gress: When DACA is fixed, give Trump the credit

Who do you blame for the DACA dilemma? Why of course that mean-spirited racist Donald Trump! But wait, who put the DACA Executive Order in place? President Obama. Why would he give the Dreamers false hope, setting it up with a speech so eloquent the Dreamers didn’t even hear the word “temporary.”
He had to do it because his administration and past administrations couldn’t pass immigration reform. Why? Neither Democrats nor Republicans could get anything through due to special interest concerns, and Lord knows our representatives need to keep the special interests happy so they can get their campaign donations/bribes.
So in walks that Fascist meanspiried “No Special Interest Cares” Trump and puts representatives on notice to do their jobs; enact reform or the temporary DACA privilege is to be ended in six months. He really must be that terrible guy I’ve been hearing and reading about 24/7 for the last 10 months because he wants Congress to listen to the people and enact legislation to resolve this clearly emotional “temporary” situation.
Mike Gress, Copperopolis
Comments