Letters to the Editor

Virginia Vaz: I love almonds, but find a less dusty way to harvest them

September 22, 2017 5:45 PM

The is an open letter to almond growers. I like almonds. Hundreds of acres have replaced the bean and alfalfa fields of years ago. The method of harvesting almonds must change. Sweeping almonds off the ground is unacceptable. People with lung issues cannot step outside for a breath of fresh air. If you face east, you can see clouds of dust butting the foothills. We are on the valley floor. After the harvest season is complete, please work on a form of harvesting that does not put dust into the air we need to breathe.

Virginia Vaz, Newman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A Decade Ago: Marie Gallo and MSO open the Gallo Center for the Arts

A Decade Ago: Marie Gallo and MSO open the Gallo Center for the Arts 7:34

A Decade Ago: Marie Gallo and MSO open the Gallo Center for the Arts
A Decade Ago: First sounds at the opening of Gallo Center for the Arts 2:22

A Decade Ago: First sounds at the opening of Gallo Center for the Arts
A Decade Ago: A view at Tenth Street Place of the the opening of Gallo Center for the Arts 1:31

A Decade Ago: A view at Tenth Street Place of the the opening of Gallo Center for the Arts

View More Video