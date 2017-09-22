Virginia Vaz: I love almonds, but find a less dusty way to harvest them

The is an open letter to almond growers. I like almonds. Hundreds of acres have replaced the bean and alfalfa fields of years ago. The method of harvesting almonds must change. Sweeping almonds off the ground is unacceptable. People with lung issues cannot step outside for a breath of fresh air. If you face east, you can see clouds of dust butting the foothills. We are on the valley floor. After the harvest season is complete, please work on a form of harvesting that does not put dust into the air we need to breathe.
Virginia Vaz, Newman
