Richard Oliver: At least Trump is real, unlike a certain past president

It’s clear that some people , mostly bitter ones, are missing the style of past presidents. Those previous leaders spent hours rehearsing everything they’d say with a roomful of acting coaches. They’d practice certain facial gestures for certain topics. They’d practice crying and other mood creations. Why, if you got very close to your television you thought you might see those fine little strings lifting their arms, legs and mouths.
Not this president. Donald Trump says what he thinks, come hell or high water. You may hate it, but it’s not a phony creation. The hatred directed at this president is both ugly and boring. He will be there for four years. We gave former President Obama eight years. At the end, it turned out he only achieved Obamacare, and that’s clearly a losing proposition. He took his big suite out of the White House and said, “Oh, by the way I left a $9 trillion IOU in the desk drawer.”
We will assess President Trump after his four-year term. Then maybe, I’ll agree with you that he was a bad president. But to say he’s ruined the country so far is plain stupid.
Richard Oliver, Modesto
Comments