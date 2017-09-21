Letters to the Editor

J. Jason Gale: No race is superior to another, except in their own minds

September 21, 2017 4:06 PM

There is a reason ex-felons are not permitted to possess firearms. Ex-felons pose a higher risk of using guns as weapons instead of for sport.

There is a reason Americans can’t be permitted to profess white supremacy. America has a protracted history of using such philosophies as weapons against humanity.

I can’t figure out what the goal of white supremacy: Preferential treatment? Subjugation of non-whites? World domination?

Racial superiority is illusory at best. It can’t be measured and it defies reason. Is there any doubt the ancient Egyptians thought they were superior? Or ancient Greeks? Or ancient Romans, etc.? Supremacy is a cognitive fallacy similar to believing the stock market will go up 100 points tomorrow because it went up 100 points today.

In reality, people are only people. It doesn’t matter if they’re blue-bloods from Boston or backwoods tribesmen in Borneo. Every one of us shares a single humanity; we each have a unique consciousness replete with talents and foibles, and we’re struggling to pursue our life however we perceive it.

J. Jason Gale, Riverbank

