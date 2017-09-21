Lisa Vorse: Denham trying to help those needing end-of-life care

As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I had the opportunity to go to Washington D.C. and meet Rep. Jeff Denham to discuss two priority federal bills along with the need for increased funding for cancer research.
Palliative care coordinates support for those diagnosed with long-term illness. Studies show palliative-care patients have a better quality of life and often live longer. Coordinated care between pain specialists, nutritionists, stress managers and others works to meet the needs of the patient in curative therapy when they can suffer anxiety, pain and side effects.
We asked Congress to remove barriers to colorectal cancer screenings. This cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths, but the most preventable. Currently, Medicare patients can be forced to pay if a polyp is found during a colonoscopy, though removing the polyp is live-saving. We need to fix the language so people will get screened and catch cancer at its earliest most treatable stage.
Rep. Denham sponsored the palliative care bill, assured us that he would sponsor removing barriers and we thank him for his support for $2 billion increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health.
Lisa Vorse, Turlock
