Stephen Riffert: Christian Scientists celebrate a century in Modesto

On Sept. 26, 1917, a group of Christian Scientists incorporated their growing church under the name First Church of Christ, Scientist, Modesto. Since that day, members have conducted Sunday services, weekly Bible lessons-sermons, Sunday school and Wednesday evening meetings to hear testimonies of healing and inspirational readings from the Bible and the Christian Science textbook, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by church founder Mary Baker Eddy.
Modesto’s first Christian Science Church, built in 1922, was at the corner of 14th and H Streets. Fifty years later, we opened new church at 225 Downey Ave. – which includes our reading room.
Reading rooms were once common, established by publishers to help sell their books. But the Christian Science Reading Room offers news of the world through The Christian Science Monitor and a Bible study-based bookstore, research library, and documentation of 100 years of verified healings through prayer. It also provides access to online resources at www.christianscience.com and www.csmonitor.com. The church supports chaplains for the armed forces, and for those incarcerated.
We offer an annual free lecture. This fall’s is “Conflict Resolution, A Spiritual Approach,” at the McHenry Museum, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. All are invited to experience the healing and saving power of Christ’s truth.
Stephen Riffert, Modesto
