Jeanine Clarke: Those with pre-existing conditions would suffer under new GOP plan

It is my understanding that Republican senators Lyndsey Graham and Bill Cassidy are co-sponsoring a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. I am strongly opposed to their bill.
I have a close relative who has been living with metastatic breast cancer for 10 years, a result of ongoing treatment by her great medical team, her own efforts and the assistance of her health insurance. If the Republican attempt succeeds, she will no longer have insurance coverage and, though she has been employed all these years, it will not be possible for her to pay for her ongoing treatment.
Why would any representative of the American people support a bill that will negatively affect her and many others in such a thoughtless and uncaring way?
Jeanine Clarke, Salida
