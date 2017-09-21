Letters to the Editor

Jeanine Clarke: Those with pre-existing conditions would suffer under new GOP plan

September 21, 2017 3:39 PM

It is my understanding that Republican senators Lyndsey Graham and Bill Cassidy are co-sponsoring a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. I am strongly opposed to their bill.

I have a close relative who has been living with metastatic breast cancer for 10 years, a result of ongoing treatment by her great medical team, her own efforts and the assistance of her health insurance. If the Republican attempt succeeds, she will no longer have insurance coverage and, though she has been employed all these years, it will not be possible for her to pay for her ongoing treatment.

Why would any representative of the American people support a bill that will negatively affect her and many others in such a thoughtless and uncaring way?

Jeanine Clarke, Salida

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble 1:31

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble
Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra 0:12

Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra
Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach 0:55

Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach

View More Video