Linda Meyer: Those who label Trump a Nazi don’t know meaning of the word

I’m sick of the terms people are using to describe the president and people who have a different view from theirs.
The Opinion Pages are full of hate and disgusting labels. If you are for the wall you are labeled a “racist.” Mexico, South and Central America are a different nationalities, just like people from Spain or Ireland. So stop using “racist” so frequently.
The terms people use for the president are “fascist,” “white supremacist” and “Nazi.” Do you really know who those people were? Nazis slaughtered millions of Jews. The KKK murdered innocent people just because they weren’t like them. It’s time to teach these people history again. Hopefully, we learn from history and not make the same mistakes.
Everyone has the right to dislike our president. But people should read up on history before using these terms so loosely. Of course, most people want to erase history. Sad for our country.
Linda Meyer, Sonora
