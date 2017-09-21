Harold Groth: City should lower water rates now that drought is over

We have read a lot recently about the city of Modesto and its money problems. Here is one we heard from the city last year: Due to the drought, our water usage had been restricted; therefore, our water revenues were down. The city gave us the sad story that although water revenues collected by the City were less, the city’s expenses remained the same. Consequently, they had no choice but to raise our water rates.
Residents didn’t complain too much because we all know how our own budgets hurt when the bills go up, but the income doesn’t. Now that the water is back, and residents are using the same amount they did before the drought restrictions, revenue to the city is up accordingly.
So, here’s a suggestion that would get the city council back on the good side of residents. Put the water rate back where it was before the increase last year. If not, the next time the city comes out with another sad story, residents might not be so understanding.
Harold Groth, Modesto
