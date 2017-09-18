Joel Swehla: There’s more support for Roosevelt ball fields than Bee reported

Re “Roosevelt Park plan to deal with stormwater spurs outcry” (Front page, Sept. 17): I read with great interest the article by Kevin Valine, regarding Roosevelt Park. As one of the dozen attendees of the meeting, I have to disagree with his take on the meeting. While there were vocal opponents of the project, there were also vocal proponents for the project – myself included. And it was evenly split.
Granted with only a dozen people, it’s not a very good judge of the general consensus of the neighborhood. After the meeting, I posted a survey on Nextdoor.com for our neighborhood and 70 percent of respondents wanted at least one baseball field with a small number wanting two.
There is definitely interest in having one baseball field at Roosevelt, along with a large grass area. I would love to see a baseball field identical to the one at Eisenhut Park. It’s the perfect size for a city park and larger than the field at Enslen, which is too small for anything other than little league. I hope this helps clarify that the one person Valine talked to does not represent everyone who attended. I hope to see more people at the next meeting.
Joel Swehla, Modesto
