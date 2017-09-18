Donald Cowart: Solar users should be angry over MID billing changes

Why does MID no longer put meter readings on your bill? Because charges are no longer based on net usage (the net difference between the kilowatts your solar panel sent to MID and how much you took during the billing period).
Rather, this is what you have in store: month after month MID will tell you that you sold them most of the electricity you produced at a low price only to buy it back at a much higher price! With this new system introduced as a fait accompli, solar user’s electricity costs over a year will rise dramatically. You have no way to verify MID’s statement as to what is “delivered” and what was “received.”
This goes against years of net metering practice according to agreements signed with solar users and the guarantee that it would be grandfathered in for 20 years.
Solar users unite! If our elected board refuses to stand up for customers, but underhandedly seeks to fleece them, breaking their promises, it is time to oust them! Jake Wenger in my district no longer has my vote. I’m voting Stu Gilman. He won’t introduce changes fait accompli, contrary to promises.
Donald Cowart, Modesto
