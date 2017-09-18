Mary L. Burch: Why can’t Americans directly elect a president?

Re “Let’s disqualify more candidates” (Letters, Sept. 18): Loved your letter, couldn’t have done better myself. I am just wondering when we, as Americans, will get smart enough to do away with the Electoral College?
This is why it was created way back in 1780-something – we, the people, were not smart enough to elect the right person to run our country. I’m just wondering what it will take now for we the people to be able to select our own president? The electoral college is made up of 538 electors who cast their votes to decide who will be president and vice president. This is not fair to all of us Americans.
Let’s ban together and start a movement to get this changed before Hump brings us to a nuclear war, if it isn’t too late. In other countries, people directly elect their presidents.
Withdrawing from the Paris climate accord should be enough to impeach him, or at least start changing the Electoral College. What else does he have to do for us to see the light. Will he have to put the light out?
Mary L. Burch, Modesto
