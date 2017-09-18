Mary Giventer: Want to meet, question candidates? Here’s your opportunity

The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County will be having a series of Candidate Forums to enable voters to meet and question candidates for local offices. The forums will be:
Modesto City School Board, Districts 5 and 7- Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., Hughes Elementary School Cafeteria. 512 North McClure Road. This is the first time Modesto school board members will be elected by district.
Oakdale Irrigation District Board, Divisions 2 and 5 – Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., Oakdale Council Chambers, Second Avenue and D Street.
Modesto City Council, Districts 2, 4, and 5 – Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m., Modesto City Council Chambers, 1010 Tenth Street.
All forums are free and open to the public.
Mary Giventer, president, League of Women Voters Stanislaus County
