Karen Tiffin: Who will enforce rules and fees for those doing shoots at McHenry Mansion?

Re “Modesto may charge photographers to use city facilities” (Front page, Sept. 13): I understand that the city of Modesto is considering charging for photos taken in front of the McHenry Museum and Mansion. I am a docent at both the museum and mansion. I am a retired teacher who did “yard duty” for the 30 years I taught. Will the docents, under the proposed plan, be asked to do yard duty and patrol the outside of these buildings and check to see if money has been paid to take pictures?
Karen Tiffin, Modesto
