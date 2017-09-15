Sheila and Brooks Judd: A Yes on S will keep children happy and readers reading

Imagine that your income is slashed by 87 percent. It’s a frightening thought. What would you do? Stanislaus County libraries are facing that reality if Measure S is not passed by a two-thirds majority.
In November, voters will be voting on Measure S. We ask you to vote Yes on S to extend the eighth-cent sales tax that provides Stanislaus County libraries with 87 percent of their funding. Without this funding our libraries will be reduced to minimum days, minimum hours, minimum staff and severe loss of programs for children, seniors, etc.
The eighth-cent sales tax makes it possible to keep and maintain our more than qualified personnel, supply new books (on paper and digital), DVDs, magazines, finance new and upgraded computers, as well as providing carefully planned children’s programs and activities that are well attended and loved by our children and greatly appreciated by their parents. The eighth-cent sales tax makes all this possible. Please, vote Yes on S to keep Stanislaus libraries Open.
Sheila and Brooks Judd, Turlock
