Shelly Scribner: If you’re here, you are an American

September 15, 2017 5:17 PM

Even though some leaders and politicians in our country want to divide us we stand strong as Americans. If you live in America, no matter how you got here, you are American!

We may speak one or two languages or more, we are the colors of the rainbow, we have many different religious beliefs. Our clothes and our hair blend together. We have a dream that our country is democratic and welcomes us all. We want peace in the world where words and work and good health care, education and an unpolluted world will be good for all people. Just as the poem goes, “Hold fast to dreams for if dreams die life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly” (by Langston Hughes).

Shelly Scribner, Modesto

