Letters to the Editor

Nancy Martin: Converting park to ball fields will deprive us of open space

September 14, 2017 12:19 PM

I was recently notified that the public open space near my childhood home, Roosevelt Park, is being converted into a ball field. I was saddened and immediately flooded with memories of the 56 years I had been so fortunate to enjoy the experience of open space in my own neighborhood, just one block from my home.

From the time I was in elementary school through my first year at MJC, I walked, ran and played in Roosevelt Park almost daily. Sometimes I was in the company of school chums, walking a family dog, getting exercise while having a talk with my mother or just out for some peace of mind in the company of rustling trees or enjoying the smell of cut grass. My 92-year-old mother still lives just a block from Roosevelt Park and still walks there daily.

Holiday meals at the family home have a break between dinner and dessert so that we can all enjoy a walk and talk in this very valuable open space. Shame on city planners and Modesto’s city council for their ignorance of the difference between a neighborhood park and a ball field.

Nancy Martin, Vacaville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Human remains found in Merced County corn field

Human remains found in Merced County corn field 0:30

Human remains found in Merced County corn field
Waterspout over Lake Tahoe captured on video 0:10

Waterspout over Lake Tahoe captured on video
Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:47

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County

View More Video