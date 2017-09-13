Kathy Munoz: It’s not the media that has made me doubt Trump’s fitness for office

I didn’t rely on media reporting as I developed concerns about Donald Trump, I watched his speeches. I am concerned that he told the police officers where he made a speech, to “stop being so careful when a suspect is arrested, hit their head on the car when they are entering it,” a statement any officer would disagree with, knowing they are exercising a public trust when dealing with the public.
The president called Joe Arpaio “ a good man,” even though he has been convicted in federal court of racially profiling citizens based on their appearance. Arpaio continued these practices after being told to cease.
People can be emboldened to do such things. And maybe that is why when my husband, a patient for 30 years, checked in at the reception desk at Sutter recently and was asked, “were you born in this country?” Is this asked of everyone?
I’m speculating that this is because of our Hispanic sir name. It is hard to consider the good things this president may be accomplishing when he violates publicly the most basic tenants of our democracy. To some, it hits very close to home.
Kathy Munoz, Modesto
