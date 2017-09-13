Wendy and Bob Scott: Encouraging electric cars will make it easier to breathe

Re “Don’t waste taxes on useless cars” (Letters, Sept. 12): Apparently, the writer doesn’t mind having to breathe dirty air caused in large part because of exhaust coming out of all the gasoline-powered cars driven in the Central Valley. Even if global warming weren’t a fact, wouldn’t it be great to have cleaner air? How about fewer children suffering asthma attacks? How about fewer adults having pulmonary issues because of air pollution? How about being good stewards of our planet and leaving it cleaner than we found it?
We purchased two electric cars this year, a Volt and a Bolt. When we go places in the Valley, we never dirty the air. Our cars are quiet and they cost a lot less to run because we rarely have to buy gasoline, only on long trips, and they never need oil changes. We spend $30 a month in electricity generated by hydropower and a little natural gas, which is cleaner than burning gasoline in all those individual engines. I love our cars. I wouldn’t have them any other way even without rebates. But the more we can encourage people to buy them, the easier it will be to breathe. Isn’t that a good idea?
Wendy and Bob Scott, Ceres
