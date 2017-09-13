John Mendosa: Yes climate changes, but it isn’t due to carbon dioxide

Americans have suffered needless climate-related panic for the past 40 years – not realizing that, since 1850, newspapers have given us a climate scare about every 25 years. None of it is valid.
Fortunately, climate science is good enough now to predict the key abrupt climate cycles that Mother Nature visits upon earth through the millennia. After the cold of the Maunder sunspot minimum of 1715, for example, earth’s temperature warmed 0.3 degrees in less than 25 years. Then two centuries later, temperatures dropped equally swiftly into the Dalton minimum. These abrupt shifts occurred over decades rather than centuries. Some shifts have been favorable, an equal number were unfavorable – and none involved carbon dioxide.
So to my alarmist friends, read all the available information, not just the articles that fit the wacko alarmist narrative.
John Mendosa, Ceres
