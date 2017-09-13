Gail A. Williams: Meet the four candidates running to unseat Tom McClintock

For readers interested in the future of the Mother Lode, the four women running to become Rep. Tom McClintock’s opponent in the 2018 election will participate in a Candidates Forum on Sept. 19, in the Bret Harte High School multi-purpose room from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The candidates, all of whom live full-time in California’s 4th Congressional District, include Regina Bateson, a political scientist who joined the State Department following the 9/11 attacks; Roza Calderon, a geoscientist specializing in agricultural land management; Jessica Morse, a security strategist for 10 years with the State Department and USAID, and Rochelle Wilcox, an appeals lawyer.
The forum will include time to meet and talk with the candidates. Issues likely to be addressed include rural healthcare, agriculture, land use, water, employment and educating our youth for the future.
These women are willing to fight for District 4, not vote against the best interests of the majority of the resinst the best interests of the majority of the residents living in the district, as Rep. McClintock has done so often. All area residents are invited to hear the candidates, discuss their ideas for the future of CD-4 and the counties of the Mother Lode.
Gail A. Williams, Angels Camp
