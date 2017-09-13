Letters to the Editor

David K. Ford: Bee, NFL must think it’s uncool to be patriotic, even on 9-11

September 13, 2017 1:59 PM

I appreciate The Bee’s new format, keeping local news in the front and world news in the back. It allows me to cut right to the chase. The articles seem middle-of-the-road. But of course, The Bee can’t help itself from trying to promote its “anti-middle-class white guys” agenda.

The story “Remembering 9/11, and compassion” (Online, Sept. 11), from the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer appeared only in the e-edition, not in print or online. After talking about how the nation came together to “take care of each other” (debatable), the author starts in on people who “make judgments from a place of fear and hate” and “who wrap themselves in the flag and stand unshakably self-righteous.”

The takeaway is that patriotic Americans are unable to see the big picture and be more compassionate. Which is an oxymoron, considering who most of the first-responders were. I proudly served four years in the USAF. I was taught to always respect our American flag. The older I get, the more important it becomes.

When I sense it being disrespected, especially by multi-millionaire atheletes who sit during the anthem, I get really irritated. The NFL is just as guilty for letting it happen. Patriots need to boycott all of these anti-American idiots.

David K. Ford, Manteca

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Anglers flock to 'combat fishing' zone in Oroville

Anglers flock to 'combat fishing' zone in Oroville 0:45

Anglers flock to 'combat fishing' zone in Oroville

Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts 1:05

Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts
Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom 1:31

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom

View More Video