David K. Ford: Bee, NFL must think it’s uncool to be patriotic, even on 9-11

I appreciate The Bee’s new format, keeping local news in the front and world news in the back. It allows me to cut right to the chase. The articles seem middle-of-the-road. But of course, The Bee can’t help itself from trying to promote its “anti-middle-class white guys” agenda.
The story “Remembering 9/11, and compassion” (Online, Sept. 11), from the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer appeared only in the e-edition, not in print or online. After talking about how the nation came together to “take care of each other” (debatable), the author starts in on people who “make judgments from a place of fear and hate” and “who wrap themselves in the flag and stand unshakably self-righteous.”
The takeaway is that patriotic Americans are unable to see the big picture and be more compassionate. Which is an oxymoron, considering who most of the first-responders were. I proudly served four years in the USAF. I was taught to always respect our American flag. The older I get, the more important it becomes.
When I sense it being disrespected, especially by multi-millionaire atheletes who sit during the anthem, I get really irritated. The NFL is just as guilty for letting it happen. Patriots need to boycott all of these anti-American idiots.
David K. Ford, Manteca
Comments