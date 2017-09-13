Letters to the Editor

David C. Bailey: Why weren’t more flags at half-staff on 9-11?

September 13, 2017 1:50 PM

It was sad to see most of the flags flying in the area at full staff on 9-11 instead of where they belonged at half staff. But this seems to be a trend lately as most days set by United States code Title 4 are not observed. I can understand individuals not paying attention, but businesses should be more in tune with what’s required. I did see a few that were at half-staff, but not many. Please people, let’s respect those who have given their all for our great nation.

David C. Bailey, Turlock

