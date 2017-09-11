Marty Garber: We need more prisons, not more criminals roaming our streets

Have all you “do-gooders” had enough yet? I’m talking about all the violence in our streets here in California. Every day there are murders and law enforcement officers being shot at alarming rates. First we empty the prisons with early releases because a court decreed they were overcrowded. When was our last prison built?
Then, so politicians can say crime is down, we change a bunch of felonies to misdemeanors. Then we vote for more reasons to let these felons back on the streets. And to add to the stupidity, Sacramento voted to spend over $1 million dollars to pay gang members not to kill each other. We’re spending tax dollars on idiotic projects that may impact a small area of the state while the rest of the state turns into a war zone.
Here’s a novel idea: take the billions we were going to spend on trains to nowhere and agriculture-killing tunnels and build more prisons. Put these animals back where they belong, behind bars. That’s more protection for the next generations than any tree-hugger has ever proposed.
Marty Garber, Modesto
