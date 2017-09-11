Marty Garber: We need more prisons, not more criminals roaming our streets

Three car collision snarls northbound Hwy 99 in Salida

A four-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 99 at Salida slowed traffic during the evening commute Thursday night. Those involved suffered minor injuries. At least one lane of traffic was closed, as well as the northbound onramp to Highway 99 from Highway 219, while the wreckage was removed from the highway. All lanes were expected to reopen by 7 p.m.