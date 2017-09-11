Letters to the Editor

Dale Lerch: Making MID customers re-input their data is unacceptable

September 11, 2017 3:27 PM

Re “MID office to close 4 days for changes” (Page 3A, Aug. 31): I find it incredible that Modesto Irrigation District is requiring all its customers to register online for their new billing system, and re-enroll in auto-payments if they’ve paid their bills online automatically. MID’s systems department must be quite lame since many credit card companies have gone through systems changes without causing so much hassle for customers. If one calculates the time involved for the thousands of MID customers who will have to spend their time to re-enter their banking information, fill out forms, etc., then compare it to the programming time by MID to do this automatically, one might conclude MID should be looking to replace its systems department personnel.

Dale Lerch, Modesto

