Loren Vincent: Dreamers shouldn’t blame government, it’s their parents’ fault

I am sick of the people complaining that it is the government’s fault that the Dreamers do not have legal rights because their parents brought them here illegally when they were small children. Stop blaming everyone for this problem.
If you want someone to blame, go after your parents. It is their fault you are in this position, not the government’s or your neighbors or anyone else. I do not know what it is to be here without legal papers. I was born in New Mexico and brought to California when I was 2. We were a very poor family. I had three brothers a sister and my dad. We lived in a one-bedroom house where we had an outhouse, if you even know what that is. We took a bath once a week in a large washing tub. When we were through, we watered our garden with the water. Yes, we were poor but we were family and we took care of each other and did not blame everyone for our problems. We just dealt with what we had. So get over it. If you do not like it here, then leave.
Loren Vincent, Turlock
