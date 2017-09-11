Patrick Koepele: We need the Dreamers to help keep America great

As a nonprofit conservation organization, we work tirelessly to ensure we have a healthy and safe environment for current and future generations. Our goal is to ensure clean and safe water, land and air so that people of all races, cultures, ethnicities and income levels have the best chance to live a healthy and prosperous life and contribute to a vibrant American society.
Much of our work is conducted by, and directly benefits, those who immigrated to the United States as children and have grown up in this country as Americans. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has allowed them to remain in this country without fear of deportation. Until now.
The Tuolumne River Trust stands with these young people whose parents brought them here to pursue the American dream. They were granted permission to live and work legally in America. They have passed background checks. They are our neighbors and co-workers, our friends and family.
We are a country of people who help one another in crisis. We don’t turn our backs or close our doors. Congress must stand up to the president and do the same.
To our Congressional leaders, we say DACA should be upheld, continued and expanded. This is both a moral imperative and a national necessity. America needs talent – and these people, who have been raised and educated in the United States, are already part of our community; American in every way except on paper. They represent what is best about America, and they are essential to our future.
Patrick Koepele, Executive Director, Tuolumne River Trust
Comments