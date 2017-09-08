Lee DeLano: Wenger wants fairer taxes? We want fairer electric rates

Re “Tax reform to level playing field for job creators” (Page 7A, Sept. 4): Jake Wenger should pay more attention to his elected job for the ratepayers of Modesto Irrigation District. Many of his statements in favor of tax reform are just as relevant to MID electricity rates – “taxes” from an unregulated utility and local monopoly.
MID’s stagnated policy of providing a subsidy from the electric ratepayers to the irrigators originated in 1926 and continues to the present day. That subsidy has increased significantly over time and amounts to more than $20 million annually today. Isn’t it time for MID to reform its rate structures to a system based on “cost of service”?
MID’s rates are hurting all electric ratepayers. That includes the customers in Ripon, Oakdale and Mountain House who cannot even vote for their MID board representatives. Wasn’t our country started because of this very issue of taxation without representation?
MID ratepayers deserve a simplified and fair cost-of-service rate that doesn’t subsidize other users, namely the irrigators.
It is time for the voters to elect MID board members who will provide proper rates to all its customers.
Lee DeLano, Modesto
