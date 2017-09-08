Mary Beth Edwards: Our thanks for those who found Jamie ‘just in time’

We rejoice in the miracle of finding our precious Jamie Tull alive. To the family, our church family, Alpha Epslon Sisters, Stanislaus Retired Teachers and many others, we express our appreciation and gratitude for your prayers, love, and support.
My thanks to the Bethel Retirement Community for their loving care and concern.
Some years ago, while I was going to see a doctor in Patterson, God gave me a little chorus of hope.
“Never early, never late; always just in time.”
God bless Robert, Mario and Lynn who found Jamie “just in time.” Her hat says it best, “God is good all the time.”
Keep her in your thoughts and prayers for a complete recovery.
Marty Beth Edwards, Modesto
