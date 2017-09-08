Letters to the Editor

Mary Beth Edwards: Our thanks for those who found Jamie ‘just in time’

September 08, 2017 3:53 PM

We rejoice in the miracle of finding our precious Jamie Tull alive. To the family, our church family, Alpha Epslon Sisters, Stanislaus Retired Teachers and many others, we express our appreciation and gratitude for your prayers, love, and support.

My thanks to the Bethel Retirement Community for their loving care and concern.

Some years ago, while I was going to see a doctor in Patterson, God gave me a little chorus of hope.

Never early, never late; always just in time.”

God bless Robert, Mario and Lynn who found Jamie “just in time.” Her hat says it best, “God is good all the time.”

Keep her in your thoughts and prayers for a complete recovery.

Marty Beth Edwards, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 0:41

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto
Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 0:41

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

View More Video