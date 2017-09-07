Michael A. Clarke: How belief in chocolate cows helps create bad policy

Recent research by the dairy industry revealed that a large number of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. This is alarming, though it explains a few things – like some election results or faith in “alternate facts.”
“Chocolate milk people” can include, in addition to those sharing the brown-cow theory, folks who deny realities like evolution or human-caused climate change. Others might be among the majority of Republicans surveyed who think college and university education is bad for the country. Other Chocolate Milk People are firm in their beliefs that white folks are superior to anyone of a dark-skinned nature. This goes along with efforts to deport such people, even if they have lived in the United States since they were children, have gone to school here, have jobs and are paying taxes.
Some Chocolate Milk People serve in government. This is evident in efforts to weaken Social Security, take health care away from people and harm the public school system. These Chocolate Milk People, consistent with the brown-cow theory, govern with their opinions, ignoring the facts about what American people actually want.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
Comments