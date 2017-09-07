Letters to the Editor

Daniel Marsh: Church in the Park a godsend to many in need

September 07, 2017 12:20 PM

One of the best kept secrets is a service that helps the homeless population is Modesto’s home-grown Church in the Park .

Yes, it is a basic evangelical Christian non-profit that delivers a message of hope and recovery. But it provides essential services like clothing, food and personal items so that a person can stay clean and look good and feel better. They have a program of sending shower vans to different locations so folks can at least stay clean. These items and services all contribute to the self esteem of any person in need.

The Bee did a fine article on the expansion of the shower-van program.

Church in the Park knows only too well how to reach the target population and many others who use their services. This program depends on motivated volunteers who do an excellent job with the only desire being to help others.

They have a Facebook page and a website. I hope anyone with a mind for it will help out this non-profit. They truly help the needs for our homeless population.

Daniel Marsh, Modesto

